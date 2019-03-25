Global media are reacting to the results of one of the most gripping investigations into a U.S. president in modern times –and the somewhat unexpected result of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether President Donald Trump colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

Attorney General William Barr summarized the results of Mueller's investigation on Sunday evening by saying that it had not found that the Trump campaign had"conspired or coordinated with the Russian government" to influence the 2016 vote.

In addition, Barr said that Mueller had not concluded one way or another as to whether Trump obstructed justice by trying to influence the investigation. As such, Barr concluded that Mueller's evidence was not sufficient to establish that Trump committed a crime.

Trump tweeted that the report's conclusions were a "total exoneration" of him. But in a letter to key members of Congress on Sunday, Attorney General Barr noted that while Mueller's report "does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

Disappointed by Barr's summary of the investigation, Democrats have called Mueller's report to be published in full. Meanwhile, much of the global media have focused on the shock result and whether or not Trump is really 'exonerated.'

