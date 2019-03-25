Italy joining China's Belt and Road project is 'geopolitically unwise,' former prime minister says

Italy's former prime minister doesn't approve of the current government's newly inked partnership with China, calling the decision "unwise" during a conversation with CNBC Monday.

"Politically, geopolitically, I deem (it) really unwise from the Italian government to take such a decision without coordination with the European Union and our allies," Paolo Gentiloni, who served as prime minister from 2016 to 2018, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

"Europe is showing its divisions toward China, and this is not something that will strengthen our position even on trade."

The Italian government stirred up fresh controversy over the weekend as it officially agreed to join China's massive Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), becoming the first EU and Group of 7 country to do so.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Rome saw a total of 29 deals signed, altogether worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion). They were focused on agricultural, finance and energy sectors, and opened up new access to the Chinese market for major Italian energy and engineering firms.