Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti was arrested Monday on charges that he tried to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening to hurt that athletic apparel giant financially with negative publicity.

Avenatti also is charged in a separate federal case out of Los Angeles, where he is accused of embezzling a client's money "in order to pay his own expense and debts," and of "defrauding a bank in Mississippi," prosecutors said.

Avenatti had represented porn star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen related to a non-disclosure agreement she had signed on the eve of the 2016 presidential election to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump in exchange for a $130,000 payment. Daniels replaced Avenatti as her lawyer earlier this month.

Daniels, through her new lawyer Clark Brewster told CNBC that, "Knowing what I know now about Michael, I'm saddened but not shocked regarding his arrest."

"I made the decision weeks ago to terminate Michael's services after discovering that he had dealt with me extremely dishonestly, and I will have my own announcement coming soon," Brewster said.

Avenatti, 48, was busted in Midtown Manhattan at 12:30 p.m. by FBI agents, about 15 minutes after he tweeted that he would be disclosing a big high school and college basketball scandal "perpetrated by" Nike that he supposedly had uncovered.

A press conference is scheduled to discuss the charges against Avenatti in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon. Avenatti is due to be presented in Manhattan federal court on Monday on charges of conspiracy, extortion and transmitting interstate communications with intent to extort.

A criminal complaint filed in New York against Avenatti says he "devised a scheme to extort a company by means of an interstate communication by threatening to damage the company's reputation if the company did not agree to make multi-million dollar payments to Avenatti and [co-conspirator], and further agree to pay an additional $1.5 million to a client of Avenatti's."