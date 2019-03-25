The Powerball jackpot is up to $750 million — here's who won the 5 biggest US lottery prizes ever

The Powerball jackpot keeps climbing, and the lottery is now on the verge of handing out one of the biggest jackpots in US history.

The Powerball jackpot is now at a whopping $750 million for the March 27 drawing after no one managed to pick all of the winning numbers to win the more than $600 million prize on Saturday. The pot has been growing since the last time someone bought a winning Powerball ticket in December 2018.

If some lucky lotto player does select all of the winning numbers for Wednesday's Powerball drawing, the $750 million jackpot would be the fourth-largest US lottery prize in history. But, that jackpot would still be about half the sizeof the all-time record for a US lottery drawing, which came in January 2016. That Powerball drawing awarded $1.59 billion, while a close runner-up was the $1.54 billion Mega Millions prize handed out in October.

The odds of actually winning the top Powerball prize this week are roughly one in 292 million, according to Powerball.

Lottery winners choose between receiving their winnings in an annuity — with payments over 30 years — or the more popular option, a single lump sum payment in a smaller amount (that's the option Kevin O'Leary says you should choose). The lump sum on Wednesday's Powerball drawing is $465.5 million.

Here is a look at the top lottery prizes ever won (so far).