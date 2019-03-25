New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced on Sunday that he's retiring from football at age 29.

The announcement means that Gronkowski will end his $54 million contract with the Patriots a year early. But even without collecting a paycheck, the football star will have plenty of money to fall back on: Gronkowski hasn't touched a dime of this NFL salary or signing bonuses. Instead, he chose to live off of his endorsement money throughout his career.

He's particularly frugal when it comes to his wardrobe. "My 'broke habit' still is my clothing and shoes," he told Maverick Carter on a 2018 episode of UNINTERRUPTED's "Kneading Dough." "If I like the clothing, if I like the shoes, I'll wear those shoes and I'll wear that clothing down to the rags."

He'll sometimes wear a favorite pair of jeans "seven days straight," he said, adding: "I make sure I throw them in the washer, like, Day 3."

Wearing the same thing and getting the most out of his clothes feels natural, said Gronkowski, who grew up using hand-me-downs: "Whatever my brothers had — hockey equipment, baseball equipment, even clothes — [my parents] used to just hand it down to us kids. That's why I just feel like I have no problem ever just wearing the same shirt, wearing the same jeans, shorts, until I totally got to finally get rid of them."

It took Gronkowski a long time to decide to splurge on one luxury: a diamond necklace. "I finally went out and bought myself a chain," he said.