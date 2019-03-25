The 'motherhood penalty' is real, and it costs women $16,000 a year in lost wages

The so-called "motherhood penalty" is alive and well in America.

Despite making gains in education and experience, mothers are still facing an uphill battle in the workplace — and a pay gap that has barely budged in 30 years. In fact, it's costing them $16,000 a year in lost wages, according to an analysis of Census data by the nonprofit advocacy organization National Women's Law Center in 2018. Mothers in the U.S. get paid 71 cents for every dollar their male counterparts make.

They're also dealing with employers who view them as less devoted to their jobs.

"Employers still have stereotypes about the value of mothers as workers. Their social science research that shows if a woman is a parent, employers are likely to see her as less capable and less committed to work," Emily Martin, general counsel and vice president for education and workplace justice at the National Women's Law Center, tells CNBC.

It also extends to coworkers. A recent study by Bright Horizons, which operates over 1,000 early education centers and preschools in the U.S., found that 41 percent of employed Americans perceive working moms to be less devoted to their work. More than one-third judge them for needing a flexible schedule, the study found. And when it comes to announcing pregnancies, the number of women worried about telling their bosses has nearly doubled in five years — from 12 percent in 2014 to 21 percent in the 2019 study.

"Women, and primarily working mothers, are being treated differently," said Maribeth Bearfield, Bright Horizons' chief human resources officer. "They feel they are not being given the same type of career opportunities as others but they skills they bring to the table — multi-tasking, discipline — are skills we really need."