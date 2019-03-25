US Treasury yields move lower as investors await economic data, auctions

At around 3:20 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.444 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.881 percent.

On the data front, the Dallas Federal Reserve's manufacturing index for March is expected to be released at around 10:30 a.m. ET.

Market participants are likely to closely monitor speeches from policymakers at the U.S. central bank on Monday. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans are both expected to comment on the world's largest economy at separate events during morning trade.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $48 billion in 13-week bills and $39 billion in 26-week bills.