Stocks set for slight gains | Mueller finds no collusion | Apple's new services

Attorney General William Barr said Mueller's probe did not find sufficient evidence to establish that President Donald Trump committed an obstruction of justice offense, or that his campaign coordinated with Russia's efforts to influence the election. (CNBC)



* 3 key points Barr made about Mueller's findings on Trump (CNBC)

* 'Two years of unceasing lies': Russia responds to Mueller report summary (CNBC)

President Donald Trump began his victory lap over Mueller's findings with a post on Twitter that read, simply: "No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!" (CNBC)

Trump is sending U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to Beijing, China, on Thursday to continue U.S. trade talks with China, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. (CNBC)

Boeing (BA) hosted teams from three U.S. airlines to review a software upgrade for the grounded 737 MAX fleet, and is planning a Wednesday information session for pilots, technical leaders, and regulators as it moves to return the jet to service. (Reuters)

Apple (AAPL) is set to unveil new video and news services today at an event at its California headquarters. The launch of the two subscriptions will culminate nearly 10 years of Apple interest in distributing news and TV content. (CNBC)

Nintendo is planning to launch two new versions of its Switch gaming console as early as this summer, according to the Wall Street Journal. The company seeks to sustain sales momentum for the product going into a crucial third year.

Eli Lilly (LLY) said the net price for its popular Humalog insulin dropped to an average of $135 per month per patient in 2018, down from $147 in 2014. The information was released amid increased scrutiny for Lilly over drug prices. (WSJ)