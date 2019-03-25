Morning Brief

Stocks set for slight gains | Mueller finds no collusion | Apple's new services

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning after their second worst day of 2019. Futures have been volatile in the wake of the Friday sell-off and the weekend release of the Robert Mueller report on the Russia investigation. (CNBC)

There are no economic reports scheduled on today's calendar, but there are several Fed-related speeches, with Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker both making public appearances. Evans is a voting member of the FOMC for 2019, while Harker is not. (CNBC)

On the corporate earnings front, recreational vehicle maker Winnebago (WGO) is one of the few companies set to release quarterly earnings this morning, while Red Hat (RHT) releases its numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Attorney General William Barr said Mueller's probe did not find sufficient evidence to establish that President Donald Trump committed an obstruction of justice offense, or that his campaign coordinated with Russia's efforts to influence the election. (CNBC)

President Donald Trump began his victory lap over Mueller's findings with a post on Twitter that read, simply: "No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!" (CNBC)

Trump is sending U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to Beijing, China, on Thursday to continue U.S. trade talks with China, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. (CNBC)

Boeing (BA) hosted teams from three U.S. airlines to review a software upgrade for the grounded 737 MAX fleet, and is planning a Wednesday information session for pilots, technical leaders, and regulators as it moves to return the jet to service. (Reuters)

Apple (AAPL) is set to unveil new video and news services today at an event at its California headquarters. The launch of the two subscriptions will culminate nearly 10 years of Apple interest in distributing news and TV content. (CNBC)

Nintendo is planning to launch two new versions of its Switch gaming console as early as this summer, according to the Wall Street Journal. The company seeks to sustain sales momentum for the product going into a crucial third year.

Eli Lilly (LLY) said the net price for its popular Humalog insulin dropped to an average of $135 per month per patient in 2018, down from $147 in 2014. The information was released amid increased scrutiny for Lilly over drug prices. (WSJ)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) rebuffed a merger approach from Peugeot parent PSA Group earlier this year, according to the Wall Street Journal. However, the FT reports that the company's chairman, John Elkann, is making a renewed push to team up with another automaker.

Deutsche Bank (DB) and German rival Commerzbank have hit a snag, according to the Wall Street Journal, with the fate of Deutsche Bank's U.S. operations among the contentious issues.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) is buying privately held Brammer Bio For $1.7 billion to expand the lab equipment maker's presence in the gene therapy field.

Allergan (AGN) said it would split its chairman and chief executive roles, but not until its next leadership change. Activist investor Appaloosa has been pushing for an immediate split of the two roles.

Viacom (VIAB) and AT&T (T) continued their talks on a new contract past a Friday midnight deadline, keeping Viacom channels like MTV and Nickelodeon on the air for customers of AT&T services like DirecTV and U-Verse.

Avaya (AVYA) is considering a buyout offer from a private equity firm, according to Reuters, whose identity could not be learned. The offer values the telecom equipment and software maker at more than $5 billion or more than $20 per share.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) was downgraded to "sell" from "hold" at Stifel Nicolaus, which expressed concerns about regulatory risk in the China market for the health products maker.

Registration data suggests that Tesla (TSLA) sales may have slumped, according to the New York Times.

WATERCOOLER

Jordan Peele's "Us" hauled in $70.25 million in the U.S. over the weekend, cementing itself as the third best horror movie debut in the history of cinema and the best opening of any original horror film. (CNBC)

