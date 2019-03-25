Stocks set for slight gains | Mueller finds no collusion | Apple's new services

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning after their second worst day of 2019. Futures have been volatile in the wake of the Friday sell-off and the weekend release of the Robert Mueller report on the Russia investigation. (CNBC)
* The fight over the Mueller report isn't over yet. Here's what happens next (CNBC)
There are no economic reports scheduled on today's calendar, but there are several Fed-related speeches, with Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker both making public appearances. Evans is a voting member of the FOMC for 2019, while Harker is not. (CNBC)
On the corporate earnings front, recreational vehicle maker Winnebago (WGO) is one of the few companies set to release quarterly earnings this morning, while Red Hat (RHT) releases its numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)