Asia stocks set to open muted amid global growth worries

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks had a tepid finish as concerns over the global economy lingered. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 14.51 points to 25,516.83, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent to 2,798.36 — its first close below 2,800 since March 12. The Nasdaq Composite also pulled back 0.1 percent to 7,637.54.
Worries over the global economic outlook were stoked on Friday and lingered through Monday after the yield curve inverted for the first time in more than a decade. The 3-month Treasury bill yield topped its 10-year counterpart on Friday, thus inverting the yield curve.
Investors consider this to be a signal that a recession may be coming soon. Disappointing economic data released Friday out of Europe, coupled with a downgraded economic outlook from the Federal Reserve, exacerbated those concerns.
The yield curve inverted again on Monday as the benchmark 10-year yield hit its lowest level since December 2017.