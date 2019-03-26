Asia stocks set to open muted amid global growth worries

Stocks in Asia were set to open largely flat on Tuesday as concerns over the global economy continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

Futures pointed to a muted open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,975, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 20,977.11.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia declined in early trade as the ASX 200 slipped around 0.1 percent.