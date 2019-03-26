The 10 industries that have shrunk their gender pay gaps the most

Men earn average base salaries that are 21.4 percent higher than those earned by women.

That's according to an analysis of over 425,000 salaries shared by full-time U.S. employees on Glassdoor. When looking at workers of similar age, education and experience, that gap shrinks slightly, to 19.1 percent.

In advance of Equal Pay Day, which falls on April 2nd this year, Glassdoor took a look at the industries that have shown the biggest improvements in their gender pay gaps since 2015. Daniel Zhao, Glassdoor's senior economist, says that one of the reasons some of these industries have smaller pay gaps than others is the bias women face when entering certain fields.

"Occupation and industry sorting — the tendency of women and men to sort into different industries and jobs that pay differently — is by far the largest factor that explains the overall pay gap," he tells CNBC Make It. "This means that the gap within an industry tends to be much smaller than the overall gap."

Glassdoor found that non-profits and the health care sector lead the pack, with a pay gap decrease of 2.1 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, industries such as construction, aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities all saw an increase in their pay gap since 2015.

Take a look below to see what other industries are making strides towards paying women and men equally: