Huawei unveils new phone with beefed-up camera it says 'surpass' rivals Apple and Samsung's

Huawei boasted the phone's ability to take pictures in darkly-light environments. It comes with a new light sensor that registers yellow instead of green to absorb more light.

It's a step up from last year's P20 Pro, which came with a triple-camera system.

Another feature the company is introducing with the new phone is what it calls dual-view video, which lets a user put two cameras to work simultaneously when recording clips.

It gives a user the ability to make a video that zooms in on one element of the action using one half of the screen, while showing a wide-angle view of the shot on the other.

The new device is the latest in Huawei's P series of phones, which typically cost less than its flagship Mate range.

Huawei hasn't announced the price of the P30 or the P30 Pro yet. For reference, its most recently announced premium tier phone, the foldable Mate X, is set to come with an eye-watering 2,300 euro, or $2,600, price tag.