Huawei unveils new phone with beefed-up camera it says 'surpass' rivals Apple and Samsung's

Huawei launched its new P30 smartphone alongside a new set of wireless headphones Tuesday, marking the Chinese tech giant's latest challenge to Apple and Samsung.
The company touted the phone's high-end camera features, with a more advanced model — the P30 Pro — coming with a quad-camera setup made in partnership with German firm Leica.
The quad camera consists of a main 40 megapixel lens, a wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens with 10x zoom capability and an additional so-called "time-of-flight" camera aimed at capturing a blurred effect in parts of pictures.