A key area for McDonald's will be leveraging its new A.I. capabilities to expand in the rapidly growing segment of food delivery, which has increasingly become a necessity for restaurants that want to keep their existing customers and gain market share.

Consumers today expect to get food from their favorite restaurants in a number of ways, including ordering ahead and delivery to home and office. With the power of A.I. on its mobile app, McDonald's could see bigger orders, increased demand for delivery, and greater margin.

"Technology is a critical element of our Velocity Growth Plan," McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook said in a statement. The only question that remains is, how many jobs will be lost due to the advanced technology?

Joel Shapiro is a clinical associate professor at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and an academic director of Executive Education. He holds a PhD in policy analysis from the Pardee RAND Graduate School in Santa Monica, CA. Follow him on LinkedIn here.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: