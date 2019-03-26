"The most important thing for your speed, your company and your service is internal culture," Gary Vaynerchuk, self-made millionaire and best-selling author of "#AskGaryVee," said in one of his impassioned presentations to an audience of business leaders.

His message was clear: If there's someone in your ranks who consistently causes drama or division in your team, be prepared fire them.

"I don't give a s--- if it's your number one salesperson, your best f------ developer or your co-founder. Cancer spreads — and with cancer and politics, comes lack of speed," he says.

"We are on the dawn of an era where emotional intelligence is about to become the single most important trade," Vaynerchuk explains, adding that the biggest reason companies become much slower is because people are "sitting around debating how miserable they are or worried to have meetings with other individuals."