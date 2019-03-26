There are two things we know for certain about millionaires: They know exactly where their money is going, and they know exactly what not to do with it.

If you want to reach millionaire status, the single most important thing you can do is to learn from the likes of the super wealthy, from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to Google's ex-CEO Eric Schmidt to Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett.

Here are are seven things you'll never find the world's richest people doing, and how you can adopt their healthy financial habits into your own life: