Nissan reportedly paid to send Carlos Ghosn's four children to Stanford University

Nissan reportedly paid to send all four of former chairman Carlos Ghosn's children to Stanford University, Bloomberg reports.

His children attended Stanford between 2004 and 2015, when the total tuition would have been worth at least $601,000, according to Bloomberg.

The perk was part of Ghosn's original employment contract when he signed on as chief executive officer in 1999, Bloomberg said, citing anonymous people familiar with the matter.

A spokesman for Nissan did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC. Nissan and Ghosn's lawyer, Jean-Yves Le Borgne, declined to comment to Bloomberg.

Ghosn was charged last fall in Japan for underreporting his compensation by millions of dollars and misusing company funds. His recent request for bond was approved after spending 108 days in jail.

Ghosn has maintained his innocence throughout the process and denied any wrongdoing.

"I am not guilty of the charges against me and I look forward to defending my reputation in the courtroom; nothing is more important to me or to my family," Ghosn said at his Jan. 20 bond hearing.

