Pessimism about the stock market can't drown out the good news

Why the negativity now? Current data didn't suddenly collapse last week. In fact, after a negative January, housing data improved big time. Interest rates are very low. This can be viewed positively and negatively.

The positive view is that money is inexpensive and available for growth and investment. The negative view is that rates are low because money is racing into bonds and not into any of those vehicles that might produce better returns because future expectations for growth are so bleak.

Employment in the U.S. is very high. Workers are in demand, and wages are rising. The negative view is that higher wages will reduce corporate profit margins. The positive view is that for the first time in 20 years, wages for the average consumer are increasing relative to inflation, and the consumer will be soon able to foment organic demand. Give the U.S. consumer cash, and it gets spent. We buy stuff better than almost anyone else in the world.

There is precious little inflation. I attended a closed-door luncheon of thought-leading economists and market strategists two weeks ago who puzzled over this no-inflation question. Possible explanations were the Amazon effect, ample low-cost labor from India and China, and a strong dollar. All are plausible reasons and likely true in part. It is also likely that there is much more to the current economic swing.

Each winter and spring, I travel around the country giving talks on my economic and market forecast. This year's title is "Unintended Consequences." After 10 years of quantitative easing and fiscal stimulus in the U.S. and around the world, regulators and central bankers can cheer their success at avoiding deep recessions and depressions.

That many of the fiscal and monetary tools have never been used to this extent and for this long suggests to me that there are other consequences that may be less apparent and may be years in their discovery. My basic conclusion has been that slow growth for the next few years seems reasonable. Lackluster and boring, but not awful.

I believe that markets could as logically conclude that the Federal Reserve may have gotten it right. Maybe this return to slow growth isn't a recessionary crash; maybe it's just a slowdown during which wage growth will continue to increase and organic demand will build to fuel real (not central bank-driven) growth. Productivity from technological advances could round out a rosy forecast.