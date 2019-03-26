Pessimism about the stock market can't drown out the good news

Markets are trying to turn negative, and I don't understand why.
Economists weigh both inflationary data and expectations for inflation. Psychological attitudes have always been recognized as being important, and market psychology made a glaring attempt to turn negative last week. Tweets from President Donald Trump and comments from TV talking heads including DoubleLine's Jeff Gundlach suggested that with the December rate hike, the Federal Reserve has overstepped and killed economic growth and doomed us to recession.
The evidence was the inversion of the Treasury yield curve at the short end. Indeed, bills were yielding more than notes. Of the last 14 inversions of the yield curve, nine have led to recessions, while five have not.
The sudden hue and cry is what I don't understand. I've long suggested that the weakness in share prices last fall and winter were a rational repricing of more modest long-term growth expectations. We went from 4 percent GDP growth to expectations of a prolonged 2 percent growth environment.
Earnings growth estimates for S&P 500 companies have gone from around 20 percent a year ago to 4 percent to 5 percent this year and next. That's a big deal, though much of the 20 percent growth spike was the result of the corporate tax cut. Paying less in taxes allowed companies to post higher earnings. Moreover, I've long said that economic and market growth could not withstand meaningfully higher interest rates. And we don't have them.
After more than 30 years in the investment business, I can always make a plausible bull or bear argument for the short-term. Long-term, I'm always bullish.