Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: McDonald's, Facebook, Mastercard, Tesla, Nike & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

McDonald's — McDonald's is buying Israeli marketing technology firm Dynamic Yield for a reported $300 million, in a move to modernize its drive through menu displays and mobile ordering. The acquisition is the largest for the fast-food giant in two decades.

Facebook — Facebook said it had removed more accounts from Iran, Russia, Macedonia, and Kosovo due to what it calls "coordinated inauthentic behavior."

Mastercard — Mastercard is investing nearly $400 million in the London initial public offering of Dubai-based payments processor Network International, the large such company in the Middle East and Africa.

Tesla — The automaker and CEO Elon Musk have won a second dismissal of a securities fraud lawsuit alleging that misleading comments were made about Model 3 production. The suit had originally been dismissed in October 2017 but the judge in the case allowed the plaintiffs to file an amended suit.

Bed Bath & Beyond — Bed Bath & Beyond is the target of activist funds Legion Partners Asset Management, Macellum Advisors, and Ancora Advisors. The three have a combined five percent stake in the housewares retailer and plan to launch a proxy fight to replace the retailer's entire board, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Nvidia — Piper Jaffray began coverage of the graphics chipmaker with an "overweight" rating, saying the stock is trading at attractive levels and that Nvidia is positioned to overcome some industry headwinds.

Nike — Nike shares remain on watch after a volatile Monday session in which attorney Michael Avenatti said he would be unveiling a scandal involving the athletic footwear and apparel maker. Following that announcement, Avenatti was arrested on charges of alleged extortion.

McCormick — The spice maker earned an adjusted $1.12 per share for its latest quarter, beating estimates by 3 cents a share. Revenue was in line with Wall Street forecasts. Consumer business sales were on the lighter side, but that was offset by a strong performance in flavor solutions.

IHS Markit — The analytics and financial information company beat estimate by 3 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 60 cents per share. Revenue fell short of forecasts, however, but HIS Markit reaffirmed its full-year guidance.

FactSet — The financial information software provider reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.42 per share, 9 cents a share above consensus estimates. Revenue missed Wall Street forecasts. FactSet also boosted the lower end of its fiscal-year outlook, seeing full-year adjusted earnings of $9.50 to $9.65 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of $9.55 a share.

Conn's — The home appliances and furniture retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of 96 cents per share, 20 cents a share above estimates. Comparable-store sales fell 1.4 percent, however, and revenue came in below Wall Street forecasts.