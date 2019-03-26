Stock futures higher | New Apple services | McDonald's $300 million deal

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning as investors focus on what the bond market is signaling about the economy. A lackluster Monday session saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at their lowest in nearly two weeks. However, those two indexes are still higher for March. (CNBC)
* Bond market says not only is a recession coming, but the Fed will cut interest rates to stop it (CNBC)
Nike (NKE) shares remain on watch after a volatile Monday session in which attorney Michael Avenatti said he would be unveiling a scandal involving the athletic footwear and apparel maker. Following that announcement, Avenatti was arrested on charges of alleged extortion. (CNBC)
Housing data are prominent on today's economic calendar, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET with the release of February housing starts. At 9 a.m. ET, the S&P/Case-Shiller report is expected. At the same time, the Federal Housing Finance Agency releases its own calculation of home prices for January. (CNBC)
Cruise line operator Carnival Corp. (CCL), financial information providers IHS Markit (INFO) and FactSet (FDS), and spice maker McCormick (MKC) will release quarterly earnings this morning, while this afternoon's after-the-bell reports include home builder KB Home (KBH) and retailer Shoe Carnival (SCVL). (CNBC)