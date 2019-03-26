Stock futures higher | New Apple services | McDonald's $300 million deal

Six committee chairs in the Democratic-led House of Representatives called on U.S. Attorney General William Barr to release the full report from special counsel Robert Mueller to Congress by April 2. (CNBC)



* Trump and Republicans seek to turn the tables (NY Times)

A national ban on bump stocks is set to go into effect today, even as a gun-rights group moved Monday to appeal the regulation to the Supreme Court. Those in possession of bump stocks have the option to destroy the devices or turn them in. (CNBC)

The Green New Deal could get its first vote on Capitol Hill today. The Senate is scheduled to take a procedural motion on the plan that could lead to a final vote as early as next week. (USA Today)

Trump's re-election campaign sent a memo to TV producers instructing them to "employ basic journalistic standards when booking" six current or former government officials that it said "made outlandish, false claims" on air. (CNBC)



* Trump administration wants to toss out entire ACA (USA Today)

Lawmakers in the U.K. have voted to effectively rip control of the Brexit process away from Theresa May's ailing government. The measure passed with 329 votes in favor of the proposal and 302 voting against. (CNBC)

Poor mental health shortens life expectancy almost as much as diabetes, smoking or not working out, according to U.S. News & World Report and the Aetna Foundation, which evaluated nearly 3,000 communities. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) unveiled its new take on an old innovation, a Goldman Sachs-linked credit card. The Apple Card pays 2 percent in cash back on Apple Pay transactions, 3 percent on direct Apple purchases, and 1 percent on purchases with the physical card. (CNBC)



* Apple's big services announcement was strangely lacking in critical details (CNBC)

Uber has reached a deal to acquire ride-hailing competitor Careem for $3.1 billion. Dubai-based Careem claims more than 30 million registered users in 120 cities across North Africa, the Middle East and South Asia. (CNBC)