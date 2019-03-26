Morning Brief

Stock futures higher | New Apple services | McDonald's $300 million deal

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning as investors focus on what the bond market is signaling about the economy. A lackluster Monday session saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at their lowest in nearly two weeks. However, those two indexes are still higher for March. (CNBC)

* Bond market says not only is a recession coming, but the Fed will cut interest rates to stop it (CNBC)

Nike (NKE) shares remain on watch after a volatile Monday session in which attorney Michael Avenatti said he would be unveiling a scandal involving the athletic footwear and apparel maker. Following that announcement, Avenatti was arrested on charges of alleged extortion. (CNBC)

Housing data are prominent on today's economic calendar, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET with the release of February housing starts. At 9 a.m. ET, the S&P/Case-Shiller report is expected. At the same time, the Federal Housing Finance Agency releases its own calculation of home prices for January. (CNBC)

Cruise line operator Carnival Corp. (CCL), financial information providers IHS Markit (INFO) and FactSet (FDS), and spice maker McCormick (MKC) will release quarterly earnings this morning, while this afternoon's after-the-bell reports include home builder KB Home (KBH) and retailer Shoe Carnival (SCVL). (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Six committee chairs in the Democratic-led House of Representatives called on U.S. Attorney General William Barr to release the full report from special counsel Robert Mueller to Congress by April 2. (CNBC)

* Trump and Republicans seek to turn the tables (NY Times)

A national ban on bump stocks is set to go into effect today, even as a gun-rights group moved Monday to appeal the regulation to the Supreme Court. Those in possession of bump stocks have the option to destroy the devices or turn them in. (CNBC)

The Green New Deal could get its first vote on Capitol Hill today. The Senate is scheduled to take a procedural motion on the plan that could lead to a final vote as early as next week. (USA Today)

Trump's re-election campaign sent a memo to TV producers instructing them to "employ basic journalistic standards when booking" six current or former government officials that it said "made outlandish, false claims" on air. (CNBC)

* Trump administration wants to toss out entire ACA (USA Today)

Lawmakers in the U.K. have voted to effectively rip control of the Brexit process away from Theresa May's ailing government. The measure passed with 329 votes in favor of the proposal and 302 voting against. (CNBC)

Poor mental health shortens life expectancy almost as much as diabetes, smoking or not working out, according to U.S. News & World Report and the Aetna Foundation, which evaluated nearly 3,000 communities. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) unveiled its new take on an old innovation, a Goldman Sachs-linked credit card. The Apple Card pays 2 percent in cash back on Apple Pay transactions, 3 percent on direct Apple purchases, and 1 percent on purchases with the physical card. (CNBC)

* Apple's big services announcement was strangely lacking in critical details (CNBC)

Uber has reached a deal to acquire ride-hailing competitor Careem for $3.1 billion. Dubai-based Careem claims more than 30 million registered users in 120 cities across North Africa, the Middle East and South Asia. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

McDonald's (MCD) is buying Israeli marketing technology firm Dynamic Yield for a reported $300 million, in a move to modernize its drive through menu displays and mobile ordering. The acquisition is the largest for the fast food giant in two decades.

Facebook (FB) said it had removed more accounts from Iran, Russia, Macedonia, and Kosovo due to what it calls "coordinated inauthentic behavior."

Mastercard (MA) is investing nearly $400 million in the London initial public offering of Dubai-based payments processor Network International, the largest such company in the Middle East and Africa.

Tesla (TSLA) and CEO Elon Musk have won a second dismissal of a securities fraud lawsuit alleging that misleading comments were made about Model 3 production. The suit had originally been dismissed in October 2017 but the judge in the case allowed the plaintiffs to file an amended suit.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is the target of activist funds Legion Partners Asset Management, Macellum Advisors, and Ancora Advisors. The three have a combined 5 percent stake in the housewares retailer and plan to launch a proxy fight to replace the retailer's entire board, according to the Wall Street Journal.

