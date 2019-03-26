Your first trade for Tuesday, March 26

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Apple

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Thermo Fisher

Dan Nathan was a seller of the Financials ETF

Guy Adami was a buyer of U.S. Steel

Trader disclosure: On March 25, 2019 the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Dan is long INTC July Call Spread. Long C April put spread. Long XLI April put spread. NKE long April put spread. XRT April put spread. Out of XLU March Put Spread. Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. "Steve Grasso is long stock AAPL, BHC, CAR, EVGN, GE, JCP, LEN, MJNA, OSTK, PFE, RAD, T. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR. Grasso's firm is long stock BIIB, CPB, CUBA, DIA, F, GDX, GE, GLD, GOLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KHC, MSFT, NEM, QCOM, QQQ, SNAP, SNGX, SQQQ, T, URI, WAB, WDR. Grasso's firm bought URI. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.