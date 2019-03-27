Asia Markets

Stocks in Asia set to slip; US treasury yields stabilize

  • Futures pointed to a lower open for Japan's Nikkei 225.
  • Shares in Australia declined in early trade.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, stocks gained while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose.

Stocks in Asia were set to slip at Wednesday's market open despite overnight gains on Wall Street.

Futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,290, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,428.39.

Meanwhile, the ASX 200 in Australia declined around 0.4 percent in early trade, with almost all the sectors seeing losses.

Shares of Wesfarmers was up 0.33 percent and Lynas declined 3.33 percent, after the latter rejected a takeover bid by the conglomerate.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140.90 points to close at 25,657.73, while the S&P 500 finished its trading day higher by 0.7 percent at 2,818.46 — its first gain in three sessions. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.7 percent to close at 7,691.52.

The gains on Wall Street were trimmed, but the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose.

The benchmark rate sat at about 2.42 percent on Tuesday afternoon stateside, about 3 basis points below its session high. That move came a day after reaching its lowest level since December 2017. The 10-year's decline caused a so-called yield-curve inversion as the 3-month Treasury bill yield moved above the benchmark rate.

Investors see a yield-curve inversion as a signal that a recession may be on the horizon, so a rise in long-term rates is being viewed as a positive right now.

The yield curve inverted amid the release of weak economic data from the U.S. and around the world as well as a downgraded U.S. economic outlook from the Federal Reserve.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.736 after bouncing from lows below 96.6 yesterday.

The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, traded at 110.50 against the dollar after seeing lows around 110.6 in the previous session. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7137 after seeing highs above $0.714 yesterday.

