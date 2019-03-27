Stocks in Asia set to slip; US treasury yields stabilize

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140.90 points to close at 25,657.73, while the S&P 500 finished its trading day higher by 0.7 percent at 2,818.46 — its first gain in three sessions. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.7 percent to close at 7,691.52.

The gains on Wall Street were trimmed, but the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose.

The benchmark rate sat at about 2.42 percent on Tuesday afternoon stateside, about 3 basis points below its session high. That move came a day after reaching its lowest level since December 2017. The 10-year's decline caused a so-called yield-curve inversion as the 3-month Treasury bill yield moved above the benchmark rate.

Investors see a yield-curve inversion as a signal that a recession may be on the horizon, so a rise in long-term rates is being viewed as a positive right now.

The yield curve inverted amid the release of weak economic data from the U.S. and around the world as well as a downgraded U.S. economic outlook from the Federal Reserve.