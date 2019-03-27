Stocks in Asia set to slip; US treasury yields stabilize

Stocks in Asia were set to slip at Wednesday's market open despite overnight gains on Wall Street.
Futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,290, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,428.39.
Meanwhile, the ASX 200 in Australia declined around 0.4 percent in early trade, with almost all the sectors seeing losses.
Shares of Wesfarmers was up 0.33 percent and Lynas declined 3.33 percent, after the latter rejected a takeover bid by the conglomerate.