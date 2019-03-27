UK lawmakers to vote on Brexit alternatives in a bid to break deadlock

British lawmakers are to start voting on alternative options in the Brexit process as they try to take control of the U.K.'s departure from the EU.

Members of Parliament (MPs) will vote Wednesday evening on what their preferred courses of action are when it comes to Brexit. The options MPs are expected to vote on include the U.K. remaining in a customs union with the EU, a possible second referendum, revoking Article 50 (the process that set the U.K.'s departure from the EU in motion) or a no-deal exit.

The votes, known as indicative votes, will be held after debates on the options. The votes are non-binding but they will indicate what path has the most support from politicians across all the parties in the House of Commons (the lower house of Britain's Parliament). The process could carry on into next week with lawmakers narrowing down the options.

Faced with the prospect of MPs taking over, there has been speculation that U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May could set out her own departure date from government in a last-ditch bid to get backbench MPs to support her own twice-defeated deal. May is due to meet backbenchers (those that aren't part of her government but are part of her party) on Wednesday evening ahead of the votes.