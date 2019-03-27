China's economy picks up as companies pile on debt, survey finds

"I don't think people understood the level (to which) there was a decision by Beijing, they were going to reverse course on deleveraging and all the progress they made," Leland Miller, chief executive officer of China Beige Book, said in a phone interview. "The idea that deleveraging has continued through 2018 and into 2019, that's laughable."

The firm publishes a quarterly review of the economy based on a survey of more than 3,300 Chinese businesses.

Growth in the world's second largest economy slowed last year under pressure from Beijing's efforts to reduce reliance on debt — which critics say was overly harsh — and trade tensions with the U.S. In the second half of last year, Beijing jumped to stimulate with announcements of cuts to taxes and financing costs.

In the months since, the Chinese government has also repeatedly told the large state-owned banks to lend to smaller, privately-run businesses. Those firms contribute to the bulk of economic growth and employment but have traditionally had a more difficult time getting loans than the larger, state-owned corporations, causing many to turn to shadow banking. To alleviate the situation, the People's Bank of China even announced in December a special tool for lending to smaller businesses called the Targeted Medium-Term Lending Facility.