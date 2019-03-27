Cloud stocks are getting clobbered Wednesday, posting sharper declines than the overall market.

Here's where some major cloud firms stood as of 12:30 pm in New York:

Nutanix, down 7 percent to trade around $37

Zuora, down 6 percent to trade around $18

Atlassian, down 5 percent to trade around $105

Twilio, down 4 percent to trade around $126

Okta, down 4 percent to trade around $80

Salesforce, down 4 percent to trade around $153

Dropbox, down 3.5 percent trade around $21

Box, down 3 percent to trade around $18

Veeva, down 3 percent to trade around $121

Workday, down 3 percent to trade around $187

For comparison, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite declined just 0.8 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

Cloud stocks are often among the hardest hit when markets fall, as investors give back some of the sector's impressive gains.

Even after Wednesday's losses, Twilio is up more than 220 percent in the last 12 months, Atlassian and Okta are each up about 100 percent during the same period, and Veeva is up almost 70 percent.

