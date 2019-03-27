Tech

Cloud stocks are getting clobbered

  • The companies posted sharper declines than the overall market.
  • Cloud stocks are often among the hardest hit when markets fall, as investors give back some of the sector's impressive gains.
Traders work ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images
Traders work ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City.

Cloud stocks are getting clobbered Wednesday, posting sharper declines than the overall market.

Here's where some major cloud firms stood as of 12:30 pm in New York:

  • Nutanix, down 7 percent to trade around $37
  • Zuora, down 6 percent to trade around $18
  • Atlassian, down 5 percent to trade around $105
  • Twilio, down 4 percent to trade around $126
  • Okta, down 4 percent to trade around $80
  • Salesforce, down 4 percent to trade around $153
  • Dropbox, down 3.5 percent trade around $21
  • Box, down 3 percent to trade around $18
  • Veeva, down 3 percent to trade around $121
  • Workday, down 3 percent to trade around $187

For comparison, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite declined just 0.8 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

Cloud stocks are often among the hardest hit when markets fall, as investors give back some of the sector's impressive gains.

Even after Wednesday's losses, Twilio is up more than 220 percent in the last 12 months, Atlassian and Okta are each up about 100 percent during the same period, and Veeva is up almost 70 percent.

WATCH: Five9 CEO: Cloud software for a 'radical departure' from traditional call centers

Five9 CEO: Cloud software for a 'radical departure' from traditional call centers   

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
BOX
---
DBX
---
OKTA
---
CRM
---
WDAY
---
VEEV
---
TWLO
---
TEAM
---
ZUO
---
NTNX
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...