GameStop is doubling down on its investment in surging esports industry

GameStop is leveling up its esports game.
The North American gaming retailer announced a series of esports partnerships Wednesday that deepened its foray into an industry projected to exceed $1 billion in revenue by the end of 2019.
The initiatives include gaming clinics for amateur players seeking a competitive experience as well as partnerships with some of the biggest esports teams in North America. Among them is the establishment of the GameStop Performance Center in Frisco, Texas, which will serve as the headquarters of Complexity Gaming, an esports team owned by Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys and real estate investor John Goff. The 11,000-square-foot center will open in May and will share a location with the Dallas Cowboys headquarters.
GameStop wants to foster the Dallas-area esports community as well as to become the "Pop Warner" or the "local YMCA" for esports, said Frank Hamlin, GameStop's chief marketing officer.
"It's no secret that esports has evolved into a cultural phenomenon within the gaming community," he told CNBC. "As the place where video game culture comes to life in every neighborhood, GameStop is entering the space in a meaningful way to empower the amateur community."