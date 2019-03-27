Gender pay gap is set to remain until 2070 despite some progress

Leading economies have made progress in closing the gender pay gap in recent years. But it will be 2070 before it is completely eliminated — and that's only if efforts continue at their current rate.

That's the consensus of a new study from jobs site Glassdoor, which found that the gender pay gap — the average difference in salary between men and women — in the U.S. shrank by 2.7 percent in the past three years to 21.4 percent.

Put simply, women in the U.S. will earn $0.79 for every $1.00 men earn in 2019.

Glassdoor's findings are based on unadjusted figures, meaning that don't take into account statistical controls, such as worker age, education, years of experience, occupation, industry, location, year, company and job title. By contrast, when those controls are applied, the pay gap in the U.S. shrinks to 4.9 percent — down 0.5 percent from three years ago.

A tighter labor market, increased labor force participation by women, and greater awareness of the gender pay gap all likely contributed to the shift, the report found. However, at the current rate, it would take another 51 years to reach parity, it noted.