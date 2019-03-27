The bond market has been spooked and so the big interest rate slide is likely not over

The Federal Reserve's March meeting was expected to have been uneventful. Instead, it helped set off what is now a week's worth of upheaval in global bond markets that could still have a ways to go.
Across the world's financial markets, bond yields have been sliding as investors jump into sovereign debt and the expectations are growing from New York to Sidney that central banks will be cutting interest rates before they ever raise them again. Germany's 10-year bund yield turned negative again, falling to minus 0.09 percent Wednesday, and the U.S. benchmark 10-year fell to a low 2.34 percent, its lowest rate in more than a year.
The Fed's action collided with mounting concerns about Europe's economic health, highlighted Friday when disappointing German manufacturing data signaled China's weakness could be hitting Europe's biggest economy more than expected. That in turn, triggered a sharp move lower in bond yields that resulted in an inverted U.S. yield curve, viewed as a recession harbinger.
Stocks had been shaking off the sharp drop in bond yields, which move opposite price. But on Wednesday, equities became tethered for much of the day in a more traditional way to fixed income markets, as stocks tumbled on global growth concerns. The Dow, however reversed steep losses, ending the day little changed.
"Even though in {Fed Chairman Jerome] Powell's words, the Fed doesn't think they changed anything, they changed a lot, and it has just exploded through the bond market," said Ward McCarthy, chief financial economist at Jefferies. "They basically have said a fed's fund rate of around 2.5 percent is normal, and a $3.8 trillion balance sheet is normal."