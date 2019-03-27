Goldman Sachs has a 'buy' rating on these stocks in India

Indian stocks have been one of the most resilient among emerging markets in the past year — and Goldman Sachs said equities will likely climb even higher in the coming months.

India, the third largest economy in Asia, was the only emerging country in the region with a stock market that ended 2018 in positive territory.

This year, the Nifty 50 index gained around 5.7 percent as of March 26. Goldman Sachs predicted in a report this month that the index could climb to 12,500 — or around 8.85 percent higher than current levels — this year.