Optimism about economy dips but Americans still feel it is in good shape under Trump: CNBC survey

Despite rising concerns about growth this year, the CNBC All-America Economic Survey finds confidence in the economy holding up, dropping from the optimistic heights of last year but maintaining relatively strong levels.

The survey of 800 Americans across the country, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, shows half of all Americans believe the economy is in excellent or good shape, unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2018, but down from 58 percent in the third quarter. The decline tracks the slowing of growth in the economy over the past year.

Approval of President Trump's handling of the economy also ticked down for the second straight quarter, but remains positive. The poll was conducted March 18-21, before the summary of the Mueller report was made public.

Overall, 47 percent of the public approve of President Donald Trump's economic stewardship, down a point from last quarter, and 43 percent disapprove, up a point. The president's net positive on the economy of 4 percentage points represents a drop from his net positive of 15 points registered in June 2018, when more than half of the public approved of his handling of the economy and when growth was around 4 percent, nearly double the current rate.

President Trump's overall approval remains negative with just 40 percent of the public approving of the job he is doing as president, and 49 percent disapproving. Both numbers are a bit worse than the fourth quarter data, but less negative than the president's worst numbers registered in June 2017.