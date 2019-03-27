Dow futures lower | 737 Max jet emergency lands | Economic optimism dips: CNBC survey

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning after a rebound for the markets. The Dow has been up in three of the past four sessions, but it is still down more than 300 points over that stretch. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose for the first time in three days Tuesday. (CNBC)
The Mortgage Bankers Association will issue its weekly report on mortgage applications at 7 a.m. ET. The government will issue January trade deficit figures at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the Energy Department is out with its report on oil and gasoline inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET. (CNBC)
* Want to sell your home? Hurry up and list it next week (CNBC)
* Optimism about economy dips but Americans still feel it is in good shape under Trump (CNBC survey)
On the earnings front, homebuilder Lennar (LEN) and payroll processor Paychex (PAYX) are out with quarterly earnings this morning, while retailer Five Below (FIVE) and apparel makers Lululemon (LULU) and PVH (PVH) will be out with their numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)
Health insurer Centene (CNC) announced this morning it will buy smaller rival WellCare Health Plans (WCG) for $15.27 billion in a cash-and-stock deal. The offer of $305.39 per share represents a premium of about 32 percent to WellCare's closing price on Tuesday. (Reuters)