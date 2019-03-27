Dow futures lower | 737 Max jet emergency lands | Economic optimism dips: CNBC survey

A Boeing (BA) 737 Max jet operated by Southwest Airlines made an emergency landing in Orlando due to an engine issue. The jet only had two crew members aboard and Southwest said the issue was unrelated to recent crashes. (CNBC)

Attorney General William Barr plans to issue in a matter of weeks a public version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report that found President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign team did not conspire with Russia. (Reuters)

Multinational companies such as Procter & Gamble (PG) warn the new tax system, meant to help them compete in foreign markets and create jobs, could put them at a disadvantage globally and reduce incentives to invest at home. (WSJ)

A Green New Deal proposal backed by numerous Democrats failed to advance in the Senate as Democrats protested what they called a political show vote orchestrated by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. (CNBC)



* Democrats see opening as Trump moves to strike down Obamacare (NY Times)

* House fails to override Trump's veto on bill that would have blocked his national emergency (CNBC)

McDonald's (MCD) will no longer take part in efforts to lobby against raising the minimum wage at the federal, state or local level, the fast-food giant told the National Restaurant Association, according to Politico.

OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, agreed to pay $270 million to Oklahoma to settle a lawsuit accusing it of ruthlessly marketing and misleading the public about the dangers of its highly addictive narcotic. (CNBC)

Chicago prosecutors abruptly dropped criminal charges against "Empire" star Jussie Smollett, who was accused of staging a phony hate crime against himself and faced 16 counts of disorderly conduct. (CNBC)

Apple's (AAPL) new credit card issued in conjunction with Goldman Sachs (GS) this week holds a lot of promise, but read the fine print before signing up. Here's what you need to know. (CNBC)



* Oprah had the best explanation for what Apple's TV event was really about (CNBC)

Xpeng Motors, a Chinese rival to Tesla (TSLA), is seeking at least $500 million in funding and separately looking at a public listing, possibly in the United States, its CEO He Xiaopeng told CNBC today.