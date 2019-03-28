$768 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin—here are 3 mistakes to avoid if you win a jackpot

$758.7 million Powerball winner already broke one rule. What else not to do 5:42 PM ET Thu, 24 Aug 2017 | 00:59

"Think of this person as the quarterback of your advisory team. He or she will review your new financial situation and help you establish your goals for spending, saving, giving and investing," he says. "They will help you outline short- and long-term goals while factoring in the outlook for inflation and investment market volatility over the next 50 years, depending on your life expectancy."

Also, a planner "will advise you about the tax obligations related to your winnings and how they may impact your planning," adds Ramassini. They can help you "prioritize how to allocate the remainder to meet your financial goals."

"When you're talking about that large of an amount," says Nick Holeman, a certified financial planner at online-investment company Betterment, "your situation gets very complicated — and very quickly. You'll be subject to higher rates of taxes, your tax deductions get phased out…and you have new taxes that you weren't even subject to before."

You may want to consider hiring an attorney who can strategize with you about how to protect your money, now and going forward. "You will need their help in preparing a will and an estate plan or trust accounts that reflect your newfound financial prosperity," says Ramassini.

"Those documents are designed to protect your financial future, as well as provide for future generations."