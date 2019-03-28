Invest like a ninja: Akbar Gbajabiamila says don't let fear get in the way of saving

American Ninja Warrior host on how to invest like a ninja 22 Hours Ago | 06:35

Akbar Gbajabiamila is the epitome of success. A child of immigrant parents, he grew up in South Central Los Angeles, played for the NFL and is now the co-host of NBC's "American Ninja Warrior."

And he learned something along the way.

Starting with nothing and suddenly coming into "solid money" as a pro-football player meant he needed to know how to manage his finances.

"I still remember my first year — $225,000 in 2003," said Gbajabiamila, in a recent interview with CNBC's "Fast Money."

"I was like, 'Oh my goodness, this is a lot of money," he added. "What am I going to do?"

Luckily, he got some good advice about saving and investing his money, and not blowing it all on things like fancy cars — especially because the football career he thought was going to last a decade ended after only four years.