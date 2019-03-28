Invest like a ninja: Akbar Gbajabiamila says don't let fear get in the way of saving

Eddy Chen | Universal Kids | NBCU
Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, pictured with Matt Iseman (L) on an episode of American Ninja Warrior Junior.
Also, don't let fear rule your life.
"So many of us are afraid of investing," Gbajabiamila said. "If you are emotional about it, then it is very hard to really try to trust the investment process."
That can be understandable in volatile market, but the goal of investing is looking out over the long term, he added.
"On the other side of fear is something magical," he said. "All of sudden, if you look at it over the history of it, you go 'Wow, on the other side of this, this is great.
"I'm glad I took the time to be patient and invest in this and now look, I'm reaping the benefits.'"
That doesn't mean just investing in anything, though. Instead, it's important to do your homework and know what you what you want to accomplish.
"You also have to understand your 'why,'" said Gbajabiamila. If you keep your focus on that, it will help you reach your dream — whether it is saving for retirement, your children's education or traveling the world, he believes.
"When it comes down to investing, if you don't know why you are investing and what you want to invest in or what you want your future to be, your financial future, then it's very easy to live in the now."
—CNBC's Danielle Trubow contributed to this report.
Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns. NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC Network and CNBC.