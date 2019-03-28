Asia markets set to decline after 10-year Treasury yield slips

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 32.14 points to close at 25,625.59 and the S&P 500 shed 0.5 percent to finish at 2,805.37. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.6 percent lower at 7,643.38.

The declines came as the benchmark 10-year rate hit its lowest level since Dec. 15, 2017. It was last at 2.3806 percent.

Investors are keeping an eye on rates after the 10-year fell below the 3-month rate last week for the first time since 2007. It is a development that investors call an inverted yield curve and is seen as an early indicator of a recession.

"The reason why it is so accurate is because when short term rates exceed long time rates, it is telling us that investors are worried about the near term outlook for the economy and want to be compensated more for tying up their money during this time," Kathy Lien, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management, wrote in an overnight note.

"Investors are having a hard time deciding whether the drop in yields is positive or negative for stocks," Lien said. "On the one hand, lower rates are good for borrowing but on the other, the yield curve inverted as a result of falling interest rates."

On the U.S.-China trade front, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to resume negotiations with their Chinese counterparts in Beijing on Thursday, in a bid to strike a deal on trade.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.774 after seeing highs above 96.8 yesterday.

The Japanese yen traded at 110.47 against the dollar after seeing lows around 110.6 in the previous session. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7083 following a steep decline from the $0.714 level yesterday.

