Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: FedEx, Monster Beverage, Micron & more

Goldman Sachs added the retail discounter to its conviction buy list due to an expanding brand awareness among other things.

"We add Five Below to the Americas Conviction List and reiterate our Buy rating, with 22% upside to our unchanged $147, 12-month price target. We believe shares are trading at a discount to growing intrinsic value as building brand awareness, robust new store performance, and tailwinds from initiatives such as remodels as well as a strong 2019 IP calendar should sustain double-digit top- and bottom-line growth. Separately, we see significant upside optionality longer-term from a successful "10 & less" rollout that isn't currently being reflected in shares or estimates, in our view.Within this report we outline our expected benefits from growing brand awareness, update our saturation analysis which implies upside to 2,500 stores, highlight several potential near-term top-line tailwinds, and provide a long-term growth analysis that suggests a powerful earnings trajectory with long duration, similar to other successful consumer compounders. In addition, we illustrate the growth potential if FIVE were to introduce the "$10 & less" concept across its entire store portfolio. Finally, we update estimates for 4Q18 results/FY19 guidance, and provide thoughts on the quarter."