It will take China more than 10 years to compete with Boeing, Airbus, says CEO of Dassault Systemes

It will take China more than a decade to create a globally competitive, homegrown airplane maker that can go head-to-head with the likes of Boeing and Airbus, according to an industry veteran.

Aerospace is a complex industry and it takes time, even for well-established companies, to accumulate knowledge and know-hows to build reliable commercial aircraft, Bernard Charles, vice chairman and CEO of Dassault Systemes, said Thursday.

"I think it will take China one or two generations of airplanes to have a truly worldwide competitive product but it's a logical evolution, provided the market size of the country," he told CNBC's Martin Soong at the Boao Forum in China.

Dassault Systemes sells software to plane makers that help them digitalize their businesses. The idea is that by embracing more technology into daily operations, those manufacturers can bring down the cost of the jets, use resources more efficiently and ramp up production to meet demand.