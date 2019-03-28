J.K. Rowling's greatest advice to Harvard grads is disturbingly dark—but honestly, so brilliant and true

In 2008, J.K. Rowling delivered a powerful graduation speech at Harvard University. It was, in many ways, absolutely spellbinding — and quickly became the most-viewed commencement address on Harvard's website (it's even now available as a book!).

It's not surprising that Rowling, the creator of the beloved Harry Potter series and one of history's most successful novelists, would encourage graduates to capitalize on the power of their imagination, something that she claims to have played a leading role in rebuilding her life.

What's particularly interesting is how she defines the concept and purpose of imagination in a much broader sense.

"Imagination is not only the uniquely human capacity to envision that which is not, and therefore the fount of all invention and innovation," she said. "In its arguably most transformative and revelatory capacity, it is the power that enables us to empathize with humans whose experiences we have never shared."