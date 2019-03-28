Trading Nation

Here's the major risk facing the rally in homebuilding stocks

Why this investor isn't investing in homebuilders right now
Why this investor isn't buying the homebuilders right now   

A bear case for homebuilders is coming out of the woodwork.

The group has been on a tear in 2019, with the SPDR S&P Homebuilder ETF having its best quarter since 2012, up over 18 percent, and the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF tacking on a 19 percent gain for the year.

Recent earnings reports from homebuilders Lennar and KB Home provided further fuel for the rally, but weaker-than-expected February housing starts are creating jitters among market watchers.

"The one thing that really concerns me is in the new housing numbers," Michael Bapis, managing director of Vios Advisors at Rockefeller Capital Management, told CNBC on Wednesday. "They were down 8 percent in February, which is the worst it's been in eight months, so we're taking our profits in this space."

Speaking on "Trading Nation," Bapis noted that of all of the variables that give him pause when it comes to investing in homebuilding — including mortgage rates, home prices and the real estate environment — housing starts data are the most worrisome.

"[The sector has] run up significantly, roughly 30 percent in the last quarter and annually, so I would just take our profits, sit back, wait 'til the summer shakes out and then see what happens in the fall," Bapis said.

In focusing on the technical landscape, Miller Tabak's Matt Maley sees a "battle going on between the fundamentals and the technicals."

"The strategist in me [is] concerned about the housing starts number from the other day," he said in the "Trading Nation" segment. "If that continues to fall, we've got a problem, because every time you've seen a sustained decline in housing starts, it's always followed by a recession, going back to the 1960s. However, on the technical side, it looks quite good."

Maley, managing director and equity strategist at Miller Tabak, noted that when the rest of the stock market was collapsing in late 2018, the aforementioned iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF was "stabilizing," usually a bullish sign.

"It's rallied nicely since then, 25 percent, broken well above its trend line going back to the beginning of 2018, and it's made a couple of higher lows and higher highs," Maley said. "So, if we could take it one step further and get above those February highs and give it a more meaningful higher high, it's going to be quite bullish and show that the intermediate-term trend has changed in the group. So, there's a battle going on, but the technicals look quite good."

Disclosure: Vios Advisors and Rockefeller Capital Management have positions in Lennar.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
KBH
---
LEN
---
ITB
---
XHB
---

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Michael Santoli

Michael Santoli joined CNBC in October 2015 as a Senior Markets Commentator, based at the network's Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.  Santoli brings his extensive markets expertise to CNBC's Business Day programming, with a regular appearance on CNBC's Closing Bell (M-F, 3PM-5PM ET). In addition, he contributes to CNBC and CNBC PRO, writing regular articles and creating original digital videos.

Previously, Santoli was a Senior Columnist at Yahoo Finance, where he wrote analysis and commentary on the stock market, corporate news and the economy. He also appeared on Yahoo Finance video programs, where he offered insights on the most important business stories of the day, and was a regular contributor to CNBC and other networks.

Follow Michael Santoli on Twitter @michaelsantoli

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...