Manchester United names Ole Gunner Solskjaer as its permanent manager

English Premier League soccer team Manchester United appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as its permanent manager on a three-year contract, the club said Thursday.

"From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club," said Solskjaer in a statement to the club's official website. "This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I'm beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve."

The Norwegian who won the league title and the European Cup as a player at Manchester United, returned to the club as caretaker manager in December, following Jose Mourinho's sacking.

Since then he has guided the team to 14 wins from 19 matches in all competitions and secured a famous comeback win over Paris Saint Germain to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, which is Europe's top-tier club tournament.

"More than just performances and results, Ole brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach, coupled with a desire to give young players their chance and a deep understanding of the culture of the club," said Ed Woodward, United's executive vice chairman.

Solskjaer had been due to return to Norway and resume his role as manager of Molde once his stint at Manchester United finished at the end of this season. However, this news means he has now officially left that role.

Manchester United is still looking to secure at least a fourth place finish in the Premier League to ensure Champions League qualification for next season. The club is still in with a shot at European glory this season, with the first leg of its tie against Barcelona scheduled for April 10.