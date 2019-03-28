Cannabis retailer MedMen's financial troubles are a warning for the marijuana industry

MedMen is the best-known cannabis retailer in the United States.



Yet, in what could be a warning for the American marijuana industry, it is racing to raise cash to cover its mounting losses.

Financial statements released in February showed that MedMen risked running out of money within months unless it raised more money. Last week, MedMen alleviated any immediate financial crisis by securing a $100 million credit line from a cannabis-focused investment company. The loan may ultimately be raised to $250 million if MedMen's performance improves.

The terms of the financing are onerous — MedMen must repay it at 6 percent over Libor and issue warrants — but the fresh cash will buy the company time. Its shares, which had fallen almost 60 percent since October, have risen slightly since the announcement. At its current share prices, MedMen is worth about $1.6 billion, down from a high of roughly $3 billion last year.

Still, MedMen's struggles show the challenge that cannabis companies face in operating in states where high taxes and dispensary restrictions have driven up prices for legal marijuana. In California, MedMen's core market, highly regulated legal companies are struggling to compete for customers with illicit dealers who charge far less.

In fact, legalized dispensaries and regulators have begun to call for greater enforcement against the illegal market in California, raising the potential that legalization may actually lead to a new wave of cannabis-related arrests. Meanwhile, MedMen has had limited success in its efforts to attract new or infrequent users, raising questions about how big that market may be.

With 16 stores at the end of 2018, California-based MedMen has aggressively tried to market cannabis to new users. Some dispensaries — the industry's term for stores — compete for existing marijuana users on price or product strength. But MedMen aims to become a national retail chain and brands itself as offering an upscale experience with stylish stores.