Mortgage rates see biggest weekly drop in a decade

Homebuyers got a big boost to their purchasing power this week thanks to falling mortgage rates.

The average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 4.06 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending Thursday, down from last week when it averaged 4.28 percent, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago at this time, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.40 percent.

"The Federal Reserve's concern about the prospects for slowing economic growth caused investor jitters to drive down mortgage rates by the largest amount in over 10 years," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist. "Despite negative outlooks by some, the economy continues to churn out jobs, which is great for housing demand.:

Closed home sales jumped dramatically in February, compared with January but were still lower annually. Pending home sales in February, which measure signed contracts, were slightly lower monthly and nearly 5 percent lower annually. Mortgage rates in February were around 4.5 percent, lower than the 5 percent range last November, but not as low as today.