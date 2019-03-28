CNBC + Acorns #SavingUpContest

Beginning on April 1, 2019 (@ 12:01 A.M. ET) through April 30, 2019 (@ 11:59 P.M. ET), enter the contest by submitting a video with a duration of no longer than 60 seconds, on the following theme: "What are you saving up for and how are you saving for it?" Feel free to tag your friends challenging them to the #SavingUpContest. The video should not contain or reference any music, or any brand names, products or services of any company, or any third-party trademarks, copyrights, logos, trade dress or promotion of any brand, product or service. Videos must be submitted via Twitter, Instagram or Facebook in accordance with the Official Rules found here: cnbc.com/SavingUpContestRules.

Subject to the Official Rules, CNBC will award a $100 Acorns gift card to the ten (10) most original and creative videos.*

* Videos will be judged by the CNBC Financial Wellness Advisory Council. Acorns gift cards are redeemable online at the Acorns website, subject to certain terms and conditions. To redeem the gift cards, winners must signed up and be approved for an account offered by Acorns Grow Incorporated, in conjunction with Acorns Advisers, LLC and Acorns Securities, LLC. The Acorns Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy govern the use and redemption of the gift cards and are available here: https://www.acorns.com/giftcardterms/ and https://www.acorns.com/privacy/