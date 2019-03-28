Singapore's Changi wins 'world's best airport' title for seventh year running

How to design the world's best airport 2:18 PM ET Tue, 13 June 2017 | 03:32

Singapore's Changi airport has been named the "world's best airport" for the seventh year running.

The city-state's famed airport staved off competition from close contenders Tokyo and Seoul to bag the title in the 2019 edition of air transport research firm Skytrax's annual study.

The survey, which involved more than 13 million travelers globally, also saw Singapore win the award for world's best airport leisure amenities and best airport in Asia. Respondents were asked to rate airports across different data points, including check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, and security and immigration.

Asian airports dominated this year's list, taking six of the 10 top spots. Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) came in second, followed by South Korea's Incheon International Airport in third. Hong Kong came in fifth, while Japan's Chubu Centrair Nagoya and Tokyo Narita ranked sixth and ninth respectively.

The remaining top spots were filled by Doha Hamad (4th), Munich (7th), London Heathrow (8th) and Zurich (10th).