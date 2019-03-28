Travel

Singapore's Changi wins 'world's best airport' title for seventh year running

  • Singapore’s Changi Airport has been named “world’s best airport” for the seventh consecutive year by Skytrax.
  • The famed airport staved off competition from Tokyo and Seoul.
  • The award comes ahead of the launch in April of Changi's new "mixed-use development," Jewel Changi Airport.
Singapore's Changi airport has been named the "world's best airport" for the seventh year running.

The city-state's famed airport staved off competition from close contenders Tokyo and Seoul to bag the title in the 2019 edition of air transport research firm Skytrax's annual study.

The survey, which involved more than 13 million travelers globally, also saw Singapore win the award for world's best airport leisure amenities and best airport in Asia. Respondents were asked to rate airports across different data points, including check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, and security and immigration.

Asian airports dominated this year's list, taking six of the 10 top spots. Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) came in second, followed by South Korea's Incheon International Airport in third. Hong Kong came in fifth, while Japan's Chubu Centrair Nagoya and Tokyo Narita ranked sixth and ninth respectively.

The remaining top spots were filled by Doha Hamad (4th), Munich (7th), London Heathrow (8th) and Zurich (10th).

Plants and passengers in Singapore's Changi Airport, consecutively voted the best in the world.
EyesWideOpen | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Plants and passengers in Singapore's Changi Airport, consecutively voted the best in the world.

The highest ranking U.S. airport was Denver, which emerged in 32nd position.

Skytrax's list also measured airports on a number of other metrics. Tokyo Haneda won world's cleanest airport and London Heathrow - T5 was named world's best airport terminal. Meanwhile, China's Guangzhou won world's most improved airport.

Singapore's win comes ahead of the launch next month of Jewel Changi Airport, a mixed-used development featuring gardens and attractions, a hotel, aviation facilities and 300 retail and dining facilities.

Skytrax's CEO, Edward Plaidsted, said the new launch would add another "unique dimension" to Singapore's leading position.

"To be voted the world's best airport for the seventh consecutive year is a truly fabulous achievement for Changi Airport," said Plaisted.

"The opening of the Jewel Changi Airport in April 2019 looks set to add another unique dimension to the experience for Changi Airport customers."

