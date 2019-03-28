Trump says it's 'very important that OPEC increase the flow of oil' because prices are too high

President Donald Trump on Thursday told OPEC its members should start pumping more oil, marking his second warning to the producer group this year as crude prices continue to rise.

Trump's latest tweet comes as OPEC and a group of allies led by Russia are cutting production following a collapse in oil prices in the final months of 2018. The output curbs have played a major part in the rebound in the oil market this year.

Analysts say pressure from the Trump administration — punctuated by a series of Twitter attacks on OPEC — contributed to the producer group's decision to lift production limits last June. But in recent month, OPEC members have mostly shrugged off Trump's social media demands.

The so-called OPEC+ alliance agreed to a fresh round of production cuts in December, despite Trump calling on the group to keep pumping at high levels. Since January, the group has aimed to keep 1.2 million barrels a day off the market in order to drain oversupply from the oil market.

After Trump asked OPEC last month to "please relax and take it easy," Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told CNBC "We are taking it easy." He added that he is leaning towards extending the six-month production cuts into the second half of 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.