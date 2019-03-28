Trump's pick for Federal Reserve owes more than $75,000 in taxes, court record shows

President Donald Trump's presumptive nominee for the Federal Reserve, Stephen Moore, owes more than $75,000 in unpaid federal income taxes and related penalties, court records reveal.

Maryland court records show that on Jan. 29, 2018, the U.S. government obtained a lien against Moore in the amount of $75,328.80.

The lien is for unpaid income taxes and related penalties and interest from the 2014 filing year. The lien was filed in Circuit Court in Montgomery County. Moore lives in Potomac, Maryland, which is located in that county.

President Donald Trump said last week that he intends to nominate Moore for a Fed governorship.

Moore did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.