Volkswagen chooses Amazon's cloud service to help it build cars

Volkswagen and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have teamed up to work on a cloud-based platform to transform the auto giant's "manufacturing and logistics processes."

The multi-year, global agreement, announced on Wednesday, would see Volkswagen use a range of services from AWS, including machine learning, the internet of things and analytics.

Among other things, these technologies will be used to boost plant efficiency, increase the quality of vehicles, and improve production flexibility.



Real time data from 122 manufacturing plants will be collated to track parts and vehicles and "manage the overall effectiveness of assembly equipment," AWS said. The platform will eventually integrate over 30,000 facilities and 1,500 suppliers in Volkswagen's supply chain.



"The Volkswagen Group, with its global expertise in automobile production, and AWS, with its technological know-how, complement each other extraordinarily well," Oliver Blume, who is chairman of the executive board of Porsche AG and a member of the board of management of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, said in a statement Wednesday.



"With our global industry platform we want to create a growing industrial ecosystem with transparency and efficiency bringing benefits to all concerned," Blume added.

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.