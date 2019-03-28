Jack in the Box, Adobe and FireEye shares have reached valuations that could be attractive for investors, according to several analysts.

CNBC combed through company research to find analysts from different industries singling out stocks in their coverage universes. Other names cited this week as compelling to investors include IHS Markit and Conduent.

Fast-food chain Jack in the Box is improving same store sales with an increasingly aggressive value promotion, says Gordon Haskett analyst Jeff Farmer. "We're upgrading JACK to Buy from Hold with the stock's valuation discount bumping up against multi-year highs, offering a compelling risk/reward profile," Farmer wrote this week in a note to clients.

"We expect JACK's begrudging adoption of an increasingly aggressive promotional value strategy to drive an improved absolute and relative same store sales performance in coming quarters," Farmer said.

Shares of Jack in the Box were little changed Thursday, at $80.37.

Software maker Adobe is another stock analysts called out with bullish comments.

"We continue to believe Adobe remains one of the best positioned growth stories in software and the risk/reward remains attractive at current levels," said Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne. His firm attended Adobe's Digital Marketing Summit earlier this week and came away impressed by the company's message.

Last week Adobe also reported strong first-quarter earnings but issued a weak second-quarter outlook. The stock is down 0.35 percent, to $261.88.

In a recent note, analysts at J.P. Morgan upgraded FireEye to overweight from neutral. J.P. Morgan analyst Sterling Auty said that while shares of the cybersecurity firm have lagged others in its coverage by 23 percent, "increased billings will make it an, "attractive risk/reward profile."

The stock is down 0.06 percent in early trading, to $16.48.

Here's what else analysts think has an attractive risk/reward: