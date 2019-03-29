Asia Markets

Asia stocks gain as US-China trade talks resume

  • Shares in Japan, South Korea and Australia rose in early trade.
  • Trade negotiations between the U.S. and China were set to continue in Beijing on Friday.

Shares in Asia rose in Friday morning trade as trade negotiations between the U.S. and China continue in Beijing.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.9 percent in early trade as shares of conglomerate and index heavyweight Softbank Group jumped 1.66 percent, while the Topix index added 0.78 percent.

In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.32 percent, with chipmaker SK Hynix and automaker Hyundai Motor seeing their stock advance 0.97 percent and 0.84 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.4 percent in morning trade, with most sectors seeing gains.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 91.87 points to 25,717.46 and the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent to 2,815.44 — on track for its best first-quarter performance since 1998. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3 percent to 7,669.17.

The moves stateside came following a Reuters report that Chinese officials made unprecedented offers regarding forced technology transfers as well as other major sticking points, as U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrived in Beijing for further negotiations.

The trade standoff between the two economic powerhouses has been closely watched by investors, amid rising concerns of an economic slowdown as the bond market flashed signals that a recession could come soon.

The 10-year Treasury rate hit its lowest level since December of 2017 on Thursday. This comes after the same bond fell below its three-month counterpart last week — a phenomenon described as a inverted yield curve, seen as an early indicator of a recession.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.192 after rising from lows below 97.0 yesterday.

The Japanese yen traded at 110.65 against the dollar after seeing a high around 110 yesterday. The Australian dollar was at $0.7083 after weakening from the $0.71 handle in the previous session.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

