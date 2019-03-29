This company will pay someone $1,000 to binge-watch 20 Marvel movies

If you're a seasoned binge-watcher this may be the gig for you: Ahead of the April 26 release of the latest Marvel installment, "Avengers: Endgame," CableTV.com is looking for candidates to binge-watch 20 Marvel movies in just three days.

And they'll pay you $1,000 to do it.

For the promotion, cable news and information site CableTV is looking for an "active, outgoing social media personality," to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and live-tweet their binge for. The winner will also have to share their takeaways from the movies to create rankings in collaboration with CableTV.

In addition to the $1,000, the binge-watcher will receive every Marvel Cinematic Universe Blue-Ray film and a "Marvel Marathon Survival Kit," consisting of all the binge-watching necessities: A Captain America popcorn popper, popcorn kernels, a Thanos Infinity Gauntlet mug, an Iron Man snuggie and a $100 GrubHub gift card.

The films will be viewed chronologically in three phases, beginning with 2008's "Iron Man" in phase 1 and ending with 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" in phase 3. Franchises included in the marathon include popular titles like "Captain America," "The Avengers," and "Thor," as well as other hits such as "Black Panther" and "Doctor Strange." (Superhero films like "Deadpool" and "Fantastic Four" are not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will not be included.)

The deadline to apply is April 15.

