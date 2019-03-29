The winner of HGTV's multimillion-dollar Dream Home can expect a hefty tax bill

Kevin O'Leary knows exactly what to do if you win the lottery – but does America? 4:42 PM ET Wed, 24 Oct 2018 | 01:40

And, that's not even including the additional state income taxes, which Wolters Kluwer senior state income tax writer and analyst Tim Bjur estimates would be a little more than $105,937 in Fulkerson's home state of Indiana. Fulkerson would also likely face local property taxes on her new Montana home of more than $12,600 annually, according to Wolters Kluwer senior state tax writer and analyst Bernita Ferdinand.

That's a total tax bill of more than $900,000, or nearly 40 percent of the total value of the prize package. And that is likely why so many of the Dream Home contest's previous winners have either sold their prize home or opted for the lump cash option in the first place.

Fulkerson has not publicly commented on whether or not she will ultimately keep the Montana home, and an HGTV spokesperson told CNBC Make It that Fulkerson has requested not to participate in media interviews.

If Fulkerson does choose the cash option from the contest, then her haul would be valued at just more than $1 million, including $750,000 in cash, along with the $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage and the Honda SUV.

The cash option still comes with a large federal and state income tax hit (well over $300,000 in total, according to the Wolters Kluwer analysts). But, it would be much easier to tackle that tax bill with cash winnings than it would be to pay nearly three times as much if Fulkerson keeps the house (the $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage would help offset the tax charges).