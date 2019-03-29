The winner of HGTV's multimillion-dollar Dream Home can expect a hefty tax bill

Winning your dream home is a dream come true — until the tax bill arrives.
The latest lucky winner of cable network HGTV's Dream Home 2019 contest is Beverly Fulkerson, a former preschool teacher from Osgood, Indiana. Fulkerson recently won a $2.3 million package that includes a newly remodeled and fully furnished home in Whitefish, Montana, along with $250,000 in cash from Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans and a 2019 Honda Pilot Elite SUV.
Fulkerson's name was picked out of almost 135 million entries to land the 3,650-square-foot house located in a Rocky Mountain resort town that features skiing and a lake near Glacier National Park. The three-bedroom house, which HGTV describes as "mountain modern," includes a floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor patio with a fireplace and hot tub.