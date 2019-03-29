VISIT CNBC.COM

10 high-paying jobs for people who love to travel

Woman overlooking Moraine Lake in Canada.
Woman overlooking Moraine Lake in Canada.

Going on a trip not only helps improve your productivity at work, it also helps you live longer, researchers from the University of Helsinki found. But many Americans can't afford to travel. Half of people who didn't plan a summer getaway in 2018 said it was because they didn't have the money to take a vacation, according to a 2018 Bankrate survey.

What if your job paid you to travel, though?

GOBankingRates found the best high-paying jobs for people who love to get away by analyzing data from Glassdoor, Business News Daily, Zenefits and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The list includes both jobs with built-in travel opportunities as well as those that offer a generous amount of paid time off.

CNBC Make It then narrowed down the list to those that pay well: $60,000 a year or more.

Here are 10 great, high-paying jobs for people who enjoy being on the move.

10. Ship engineer

Average annual salary: $77,970
Average amount of paid time off: 11.4 days

Ship engineers are in charge of both managing a crew and maintaining the equipment aboard their ship. This specialized type of engineering requires "knowledge of propulsion, electrical, refrigeration and steering systems," according to GOBankingRates.

9. Architect

Average annual salary: $87,500
Average amount of paid time off: 11.4 days

Architects design a range of structures, from houses to office buildings to factories. While they primarily work out of offices, the job can also require substantial time spent visiting project sites.

8. Environmental engineer

Average annual salary: $91,180
Average amount of paid time off: 11.4 days

Environmental engineers work to improve recycling, waste disposal, public health, pollution and other environmental issues across various industries. Like other specialized STEM careers, these positions tend to pay well.

7. Airline pilot

Average annual salary: $161,280
Average amount of paid time off: 5.3 days

The very nature of a pilot's job means that they're constantly traveling. But while commercial pilots tend to have busy schedules, "they often have overnight layovers that allow them to explore the city they're stopped in," GOBankingRates reports.

6. Conservation scientist

Average annual salary: $64,850
Average amount of paid time off: 14 days

Although "conservationist isn't one of the first jobs that comes to mind when you think of travel," GOBankingRates points out, "it's a super important one given the effects of massive over-tourism and the population boom." These scientists are in charge of monitoring natural resources, such as parks and forests.

5. Zoologist or wildlife biologist

Average annual salary: $66,250
Average amount of paid time off: 14 days

Zoologists and wildlife biologists study animal behavior, analyzing how it interacts with and affects the world around them.

4. Geological engineer

Average annual salary: $103,710
Average amount of paid time off: 11.4 days

Geological engineers typically work in remote areas near mineral mines or sand-and-gravel quarries. Their responsibilities can include both designing mines and extracting minerals used in manufacturing, such as coal.

3. Travel writer

Average annual salary: $70,760
Average amount of paid time off: 17.3 days

Travel writers' salaries can vary, depending on whether they work for a publication full-time or freelance for a number of outlets. "But if you're scrappy and good at what you do, there's a never-ending Rolodex of outlets to pitch and bylines to snag," GOBankingRates says.

2. Auditor

Average annual salary: $77,920
Average amount of paid time off: 17.3 days

Auditors work with organizations to make sure that their financial records are accurate and up to date. "They can be full-time internal employees or consultants performing analyses on businesses around the world," according to GOBankingRates.

1. Marine engineer

Average annual salary: $96,910
Average amount of paid time off: 17.3 days

Marine engineers design, build and maintain all types of ships, including aircraft carriers and submarines. Although they typically work out of offices, they are sometimes required to visit ships on-site.

