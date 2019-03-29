Top founders share these skills, says investor who backed Alibaba, Grab and Xiaomi

What makes the perfect start-up founder?

It's the billion-dollar question to which few, if any, know the answer.

But one woman who comes closer than most is famed venture capitalist Jenny Lee, whose investments via Silicon Valley-headquartered GGV Capital have helped place her among Forbes' top tech investors globally.

Speaking recently, Lee delved into what led her to back the founders of major Chinese and Southeast Asian start-ups Alibaba, Xiaomi and Grab in their early days and revealed it came down to three major traits.